New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup on Wednesday for a chance at a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Spurs

The 109.3 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Spurs allow.

New Orleans has a 20-8 record when putting up more than 113.0 points.

San Antonio has a 22-8 record when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Spurs' 113.2 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 110.3 the Pelicans give up.

San Antonio has put together a 26-18 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.

New Orleans has a 35-20 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.2 points.

The Pelicans make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 22-10 overall.

The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have given up to their opponents.

San Antonio is 22-16 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

New Orleans' best passer is Devonte' Graham, who averages 4.2 assists per game to go with his 11.9 PPG scoring average.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (21.1 per game) and assists (9.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Keldon Johnson averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Clippers L 119-100 Away 4/5/2022 Kings W 123-109 Away 4/7/2022 Trail Blazers W 127-94 Home 4/9/2022 Grizzlies L 141-114 Away 4/10/2022 Warriors L 128-107 Home 4/13/2022 Spurs - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule