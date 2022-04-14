New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup on Wednesday for a chance at a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Spurs

  • The 109.3 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Spurs allow.
  • New Orleans has a 20-8 record when putting up more than 113.0 points.
  • San Antonio has a 22-8 record when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Spurs' 113.2 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 110.3 the Pelicans give up.
  • San Antonio has put together a 26-18 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.
  • New Orleans has a 35-20 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Pelicans make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • In games New Orleans shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 22-10 overall.
  • The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have given up to their opponents.
  • San Antonio is 22-16 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • New Orleans' best passer is Devonte' Graham, who averages 4.2 assists per game to go with his 11.9 PPG scoring average.
  • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (21.1 per game) and assists (9.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keldon Johnson averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
  • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Clippers

L 119-100

Away

4/5/2022

Kings

W 123-109

Away

4/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 127-94

Home

4/9/2022

Grizzlies

L 141-114

Away

4/10/2022

Warriors

L 128-107

Home

4/13/2022

Spurs

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Trail Blazers

W 113-92

Home

4/5/2022

Nuggets

W 116-97

Away

4/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 127-121

Away

4/9/2022

Warriors

L 100-94

Home

4/10/2022

Mavericks

L 130-120

Away

4/13/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

How To Watch

April
13
2022

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) go for the ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
imago1002279795h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Deportes Tolima

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18081990
NBA

How to Watch Play-In Tournament: Spurs at Pelicans

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Jun 27, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kramer Hickok plays a shot from a green side bunker on the 18th hole during a playoff in the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Kramer Hickok at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Nov 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Jim Furyk plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Jim Furyk at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

William McGirt at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Brian Harman tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brian Harman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy