Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (18-17) will look to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (14-25) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pelicans

  • The 107.9 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Pelicans allow.
  • When Toronto totals more than 110.3 points, it is 12-3.
  • New Orleans is 12-3 when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Pelicans put up an average of 105.3 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 106.8 the Raptors give up.
  • New Orleans is 11-10 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
  • Toronto is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.
  • The Raptors are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
  • The Raptors' 12.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Pelicans average per game (12.2).
  • The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.6 points and distributing 6.5 assists.
  • Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 7.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.6 points a contest.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.6 threes per game.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Barnes, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram puts up enough points (22.6 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • Herbert Jones is at the top of the New Orleans steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

4 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Yale vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

5 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

7 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

8 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

9 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

10 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

11 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives against Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

11 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy