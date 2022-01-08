How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (18-17) will look to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (14-25) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pelicans
- The 107.9 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Pelicans allow.
- When Toronto totals more than 110.3 points, it is 12-3.
- New Orleans is 12-3 when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 105.3 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 106.8 the Raptors give up.
- New Orleans is 11-10 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
- Toronto is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.
- The Raptors are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
- The Raptors' 12.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Pelicans average per game (12.2).
- The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.6 points and distributing 6.5 assists.
- Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 7.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.6 points a contest.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.6 threes per game.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Barnes, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram puts up enough points (22.6 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- Herbert Jones is at the top of the New Orleans steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.
