New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (26-9) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz

The 105.1 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Jazz allow.

When New Orleans puts up more than 105.7 points, it is 11-9.

Utah is 18-1 when giving up fewer than 105.1 points.

The Jazz score 6.5 more points per game (116.0) than the Pelicans give up (109.5).

When it scores more than 109.5 points, Utah is 23-4.

New Orleans' record is 13-12 when it allows fewer than 116.0 points.

The Pelicans make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

New Orleans is 8-5 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

This season, Utah has a 17-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.9 points per game along with 4.9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 12.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.5 points a contest.

Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell racks up 25.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert puts up a stat line of 14.5 rebounds, 15.1 points and 1.0 assist per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 13.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Mitchell is dependable from deep and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.

Mitchell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Trail Blazers W 111-97 Home 12/23/2021 Magic W 110-104 Away 12/26/2021 Thunder L 117-112 Away 12/28/2021 Cavaliers W 108-104 Home 1/1/2022 Bucks L 136-113 Away 1/3/2022 Jazz - Home 1/4/2022 Suns - Home 1/6/2022 Warriors - Home 1/9/2022 Raptors - Away 1/11/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/13/2022 Clippers - Home

Jazz Upcoming Schedule