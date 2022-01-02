New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (26-9) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz
- The 105.1 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Jazz allow.
- When New Orleans puts up more than 105.7 points, it is 11-9.
- Utah is 18-1 when giving up fewer than 105.1 points.
- The Jazz score 6.5 more points per game (116.0) than the Pelicans give up (109.5).
- When it scores more than 109.5 points, Utah is 23-4.
- New Orleans' record is 13-12 when it allows fewer than 116.0 points.
- The Pelicans make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- New Orleans is 8-5 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- This season, Utah has a 17-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.9 points per game along with 4.9 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 12.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.5 points a contest.
- Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell racks up 25.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jazz.
- Rudy Gobert puts up a stat line of 14.5 rebounds, 15.1 points and 1.0 assist per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 13.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- Mitchell is dependable from deep and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Mitchell (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Trail Blazers
W 111-97
Home
12/23/2021
Magic
W 110-104
Away
12/26/2021
Thunder
L 117-112
Away
12/28/2021
Cavaliers
W 108-104
Home
1/1/2022
Bucks
L 136-113
Away
1/3/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/4/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/6/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/9/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/11/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/13/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/25/2021
Mavericks
W 120-116
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
W 110-104
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
W 120-105
Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
W 120-108
Home
1/1/2022
Warriors
L 123-116
Home
1/3/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/7/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/8/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/10/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home