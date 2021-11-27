Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends the shot during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) will visit the Utah Jazz (12-6) after losing seven straight road games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Jazz

    Jazz vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -13.5

    217.5 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans

    • The 112.3 points per game the Jazz score are just 3.0 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.3).
    • When Utah puts up more than 109.3 points, it is 10-2.
    • When New Orleans allows fewer than 112.3 points, it is 4-9.
    • The Pelicans' 102.0 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 103.4 the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 103.4 points, New Orleans is 3-4.
    • Utah's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.
    • The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.
    • The Jazz average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 15th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas averages 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.9 per game. He also records 15.1 points per game and adds 2.6 rebounds per game.
    • Graham is the top shooter from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
