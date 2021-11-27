Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) will visit the Utah Jazz (12-6) after losing seven straight road games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-13.5
217.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans
- The 112.3 points per game the Jazz score are just 3.0 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.3).
- When Utah puts up more than 109.3 points, it is 10-2.
- When New Orleans allows fewer than 112.3 points, it is 4-9.
- The Pelicans' 102.0 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 103.4 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.4 points, New Orleans is 3-4.
- Utah's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.
- The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.
- The Jazz average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 15th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.9 per game. He also records 15.1 points per game and adds 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Graham is the top shooter from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
