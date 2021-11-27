Nov 24, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends the shot during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) will visit the Utah Jazz (12-6) after losing seven straight road games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -13.5 217.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans

The 112.3 points per game the Jazz score are just 3.0 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.3).

When Utah puts up more than 109.3 points, it is 10-2.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 112.3 points, it is 4-9.

The Pelicans' 102.0 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 103.4 the Jazz allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.4 points, New Orleans is 3-4.

Utah's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.

The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.

The Jazz average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 15th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 23.4 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch