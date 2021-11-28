New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (12-7) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (5-16) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Jazz

    Jazz vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -12.5

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans

    • The Jazz put up 111.5 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 108.7 the Pelicans allow.
    • Utah is 10-2 when scoring more than 108.7 points.
    • New Orleans is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Pelicans score an average of 101.8 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 103.2 the Jazz give up.
    • New Orleans has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 103.2 points.
    • Utah is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.
    • The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.
    • The Jazz average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 15th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 22.9 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.5 in each contest.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 18.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham's assist statline leads New Orleans; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.
    • Graham makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) fights for possession with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3), forward Isaac Okoro (35) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy