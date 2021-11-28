New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (12-7) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (5-16) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-12.5
213.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans
- The Jazz put up 111.5 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 108.7 the Pelicans allow.
- Utah is 10-2 when scoring more than 108.7 points.
- New Orleans is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Pelicans score an average of 101.8 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 103.2 the Jazz give up.
- New Orleans has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 103.2 points.
- Utah is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.
- The Jazz average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 15th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 22.9 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.5 in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 18.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham's assist statline leads New Orleans; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.
- Graham makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
