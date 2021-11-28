New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (12-7) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (5-16) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -12.5 213.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans

The Jazz put up 111.5 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 108.7 the Pelicans allow.

Utah is 10-2 when scoring more than 108.7 points.

New Orleans is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Pelicans score an average of 101.8 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 103.2 the Jazz give up.

New Orleans has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 103.2 points.

Utah is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.

The Jazz average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 15th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 22.9 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.5 in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch