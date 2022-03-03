Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Utah Jazz (38-22), who have won three straight as well. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz

The Pelicans average 106.8 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 107.0 the Jazz allow.

New Orleans is 20-12 when scoring more than 107.0 points.

When Utah gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 27-5.

The Jazz average just 4.6 more points per game (113.8) than the Pelicans give up (109.2).

When it scores more than 109.2 points, Utah is 35-7.

New Orleans is 25-17 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Pelicans make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

In games New Orleans shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 15-10 overall.

This season, Utah has a 27-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 21.7 points and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.

Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 boards per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.

Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell puts up 25.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jazz.

Utah's leader in rebounds is Rudy Gobert with 14.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Conley with 5.2 per game.

Mitchell is consistent from distance and leads the Jazz with 3.4 made threes per game.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.2 per game).

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Grizzlies L 121-109 Home 2/17/2022 Mavericks L 125-118 Home 2/25/2022 Suns W 117-102 Away 2/27/2022 Lakers W 123-95 Away 3/2/2022 Kings W 125-95 Home 3/4/2022 Jazz - Home 3/6/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/8/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/9/2022 Magic - Home 3/11/2022 Hornets - Home 3/13/2022 Rockets - Home

