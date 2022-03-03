How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Utah Jazz (38-22), who have won three straight as well. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz
- The Pelicans average 106.8 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 107.0 the Jazz allow.
- New Orleans is 20-12 when scoring more than 107.0 points.
- When Utah gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 27-5.
- The Jazz average just 4.6 more points per game (113.8) than the Pelicans give up (109.2).
- When it scores more than 109.2 points, Utah is 35-7.
- New Orleans is 25-17 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Pelicans make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 15-10 overall.
- This season, Utah has a 27-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 21.7 points and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 boards per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.
- Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 25.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jazz.
- Utah's leader in rebounds is Rudy Gobert with 14.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Conley with 5.2 per game.
- Mitchell is consistent from distance and leads the Jazz with 3.4 made threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.2 per game).
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Grizzlies
L 121-109
Home
2/17/2022
Mavericks
L 125-118
Home
2/25/2022
Suns
W 117-102
Away
2/27/2022
Lakers
W 123-95
Away
3/2/2022
Kings
W 125-95
Home
3/4/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/6/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/8/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/9/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/11/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/13/2022
Rockets
-
Home
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Rockets
W 135-101
Home
2/16/2022
Lakers
L 106-101
Away
2/25/2022
Mavericks
W 114-109
Home
2/27/2022
Suns
W 118-114
Away
3/2/2022
Rockets
W 132-127
Away
3/4/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/6/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/7/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/9/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/11/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/12/2022
Kings
-
Home