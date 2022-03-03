Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Utah Jazz (38-22), who have won three straight as well. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Jazz

  • The Pelicans average 106.8 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 107.0 the Jazz allow.
  • New Orleans is 20-12 when scoring more than 107.0 points.
  • When Utah gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 27-5.
  • The Jazz average just 4.6 more points per game (113.8) than the Pelicans give up (109.2).
  • When it scores more than 109.2 points, Utah is 35-7.
  • New Orleans is 25-17 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Pelicans make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • In games New Orleans shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 15-10 overall.
  • This season, Utah has a 27-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 21.7 points and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
  • Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 boards per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.
  • Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell puts up 25.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jazz.
  • Utah's leader in rebounds is Rudy Gobert with 14.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Conley with 5.2 per game.
  • Mitchell is consistent from distance and leads the Jazz with 3.4 made threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.2 per game).

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Grizzlies

L 121-109

Home

2/17/2022

Mavericks

L 125-118

Home

2/25/2022

Suns

W 117-102

Away

2/27/2022

Lakers

W 123-95

Away

3/2/2022

Kings

W 125-95

Home

3/4/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/9/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/11/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/13/2022

Rockets

-

Home

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Rockets

W 135-101

Home

2/16/2022

Lakers

L 106-101

Away

2/25/2022

Mavericks

W 114-109

Home

2/27/2022

Suns

W 118-114

Away

3/2/2022

Rockets

W 132-127

Away

3/4/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/6/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/7/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/9/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/11/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/12/2022

Kings

-

Home

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates after the puck during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy