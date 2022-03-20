How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday in NBA action, the Pelicans are set to travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

The 2021-22 NBA season is winding down and the playoffs are ready to heat up. With that in mind, there are quite a few teams still fighting for seeding or a spot in the play-in tournament. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Pelicans traveling to Atlanta to face off against the Hawks.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live Stream the New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pelicans hold a 29-41 record and are still in play for a spot in the play-in tournament. As of right now, New Orleans is 10th in the West, which would get them into the play-in tournament. The Pelicans are fresh off of a 124-91 victory over the Spurs.

On the other side, the Hawks are 35-35 this season and have to feel good about their chances to enter postseason play. Led by Trae Young, this is a team that no one will want to see in a seven-game series. Atlanta is coming off of a big 120-105 win over the Grizzlies.

Both of these teams are talented and are capable of being playoff teams. This is the kind of game they need to win in order to compete. 

