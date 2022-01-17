How to Watch Pelicans vs. Celtics

The Pelicans have been playing better as of late and so have the Celtics. They face off on Monday.

The Pelicans (16-27) are coming off a big loss, but before that had won three of four games and looked like a team focused on the play-in tournament, not the lottery. They travel to take on a suddenly hot Celtics squad (22-22) that has won four of five, including a thriller over the Chicago Bulls in their last outing.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Boston scored eight points in 97 seconds to steal a win over Chicago with quality defense and Robert Williams III sinking four free throws in the final 31 seconds.

Boston has climbed back to .500 again for the 11th time this season, while only climbing over .500 twice all year. That has been the story all year. The Celtics have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA with their longest winning streak being three games (twice) and their longest losing streak also being three games (once).

Trading wins and losses cannot build the type of momentum the Celtics need to be a serious playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and 4-1 in their last five games. This might be a sign that things are turning around.

This is the first game of the season between New Orleans and Boston. Last year New Orleans swept the series (2-0) winning both games by a combined 11 points with one overtime game.

New Orleans has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games after seeming to have its best stretch of the season in December, going 6-2 and looking like a play-in tournament worthy team.

