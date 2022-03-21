How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Charlotte Hornets go for their fifth win in a row against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

The Hornets (36-35) hit a rough patch in the season where the young team struggled, but since then they have won five games in a row and look like a fun, dangerous play-in team. 

The same thing can be said for their opponents, the Pelicans (30-41), who started the season off as rough as a team can and are now in a position to jump the Lakers for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference today.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets online with fuboTV

Charlotte went for 140+ points for the fifth time this season with seven players in double figures in its last game against New Orleans.

Looking at the final days of the regular season, both Charlotte and New Orleans are hoping to create some space for themselves as the No. 9 seed in their conferences.

For the Pelicans, they are a full six games behind the Clippers for the No. 8 seed, so the play-in is their destiny after a horrid 3-16 start to the season. Since then they have climbed out of that hole, going 27-25 and acquiring C.J. McCollum at the trade deadline to push them over the edge.

Only five of their final 11 games come against teams over .500 and five other games come against Western Conference play-in contenders. New Orleans fully controls its destiny at this point.

For Charlotte, it peaked at 28-22 this season, before floundering that record and needing a four-game win streak to climb back above .500 on the season.

The Hornets are in the No. 9 slot, but only 1.5 games behind the Nets with 11 games to go and a chance to climb above them.

Charlotte has only six games left against teams over .500 and play Brooklyn one more time for good measure. It has to hope to hold off the Hawks, who are right behind the team in the standings.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
