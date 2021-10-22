How to Watch Pelicans at Bulls

With the 2021-22 NBA season in full swing, the Pelicans are set for a Friday night road matchup against the Bulls.

The Pelicans and Bulls are two of the more intriguing teams to watch early on in the 2021-22 NBA season. For the Pelicans, they are simply trying to survive until franchise star Zion Williamson returns from injury. As for the Bulls, they are a new-look squad that believes they can compete in the Eastern Conference.

With that in mind, these two teams are set for an intriguing Friday night matchup.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

In their first game of the season, the Pelicans ended up losing to the 76ers by a final score of 117-97. They were led in scoring by Brandon Ingram, who put up 25 in the loss. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 23 points.

On the other side of the court, the Bulls won their first game of the season by a final score of 94-88 over the Pistons. Zach LaVine was tremendous, as usual, scoring 34 points. Chicago also saw DeMar DeRozan score 17 points in his Bulls' debut.

While the Bulls definitely seem to have a higher ceiling this season, the Pelicans won't know what they truly have until Williamson returns. Both of these teams are filled with talent, however, and this game should be an entertaining one to watch for the fans.

