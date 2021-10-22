How to Watch Pelicans at Bulls

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the 2021-22 NBA season in full swing, the Pelicans are set for a Friday night road matchup against the Bulls.
    Author:

    The Pelicans and Bulls are two of the more intriguing teams to watch early on in the 2021-22 NBA season. For the Pelicans, they are simply trying to survive until franchise star Zion Williamson returns from injury. As for the Bulls, they are a new-look squad that believes they can compete in the Eastern Conference.

    With that in mind, these two teams are set for an intriguing Friday night matchup.

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their first game of the season, the Pelicans ended up losing to the 76ers by a final score of 117-97. They were led in scoring by Brandon Ingram, who put up 25 in the loss. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 23 points.

    On the other side of the court, the Bulls won their first game of the season by a final score of 94-88 over the Pistons. Zach LaVine was tremendous, as usual, scoring 34 points. Chicago also saw DeMar DeRozan score 17 points in his Bulls' debut.

    While the Bulls definitely seem to have a higher ceiling this season, the Pelicans won't know what they truly have until Williamson returns. Both of these teams are filled with talent, however, and this game should be an entertaining one to watch for the fans.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16931889
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Bulls

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_16992754
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 6: Astros vs. Red Sox

    7 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Men's College Soccer

    7 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Volleyball

    7 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868447
    High School Football

    How to Watch CPA (TN) at Lipscomb Academy (TN) in High School Football

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16607290
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_12318698
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: Canada at United States

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_16992823
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Celtics

    37 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy