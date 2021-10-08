    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bulls look to test their new lineup in Friday's preseason matchup against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
    Author:

    The Bulls entered this preseason as one of the most improved teams with the additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. They will put their new lineup to the test in Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans.

    Chicago head coach Billy Donovan joined the team before last season. They went 31–41 last season, even with the emergence of Zach LaVine, who made his first All-Star appearance and won a gold medal at the Olympics.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls:

    Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

    Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, LaVine should be even better with Ball facilitating the offense and DeRozan adding his veteran presence to the locker room.

    The Bulls also added All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to dominate in the paint. All those additions could propel the Bulls to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

    Ball and the Bulls will be taking on his former team in the Pelicans. 

    New Orleans underachieved last season, finishing with the same record as the Bulls even after the addition of key free agents Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe. This season, the Pelicans will look to rebuild and get the most out of Zion Williamson under new head coach Willie Green. 

    This is Green's first time as a head coach after serving as an assistant head coach for the Warriors and last year with the Suns on their run to the NBA Finals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_16903238
