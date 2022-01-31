How to Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

The Pelicans look to pile on the Cavaliers, who are coming off a loss to the Pistons last night.

The Pelicans (18–31) already have a win against the Cavaliers (30–20) this season and look to close out the season sweep Monday.

The Cavaliers lost to the Pistons, 115–105, last night. This season, Cleveland has been consistent, winning its last seven games against teams under .500 before that loss, and they will look to get back on track against the Pelicans.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

A month ago, New Orleans stormed back in the fourth quarter to upset Cleveland 108–104 behind Garrett Temple’s 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Overall this season, Mobley is averaging 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

On the other side, New Orleans has lost three games in a row and might be missing key pieces due to injuries and the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

A bright spot this season has been second-round pick Herbert Jones, who with his athleticism and defensive impact is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

