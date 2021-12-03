How to Watch Pelicans at Mavericks

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pelicans look to bounce back in their second consecutive game against the Mavericks.
    Author:

    The Pelicans' season marches on without their best player, Zion Williamson. They haven't had the young star suit up all season. There were rumblings that he would return to the lineup soon, but Williamson has soreness in his surgically repaired right foot. The good news is that the team doesn't see this as more than a minor setback. 

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live stream the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pelicans are coming off a big loss at home against the Mavericks in their last game. They lost 139-107 in the first game of this back-to-back. The loss was somewhat surprising considering they were coming off a morale boost of a big 123-104 win against a good Clippers team just a couple days before. 

    They'll have to slow down Luka Dončić if they are to avoid the fate of their last game. Dončić scored 18 points in the first quarter alone, leading his team for the night with 28 points. 

    The Mavs outscored the Pelicans 41-23 in the first quarter, so look for Dallas to replicate that fast start tonight. With an 11-9 record, the Mavericks have been good this season but have faltered a bit as of late. This will be a good opportunity to continue to build some momentum and maintain their fourth seed in the Western Conference. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Mavericks

