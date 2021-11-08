How to Watch Pelicans at Mavericks

The Mavericks will face the struggling Pelicans on Monday in NBA action.

The start of the season for the Pelicans (1–9) has been tough, and Monday does not promise to be any easier as New Orleans heads to Dallas to take on the Mavericks (6–3).

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas star Luka Doncic carried his team to a 107–104 win with 33 points, nine rebounds and five assists I n the Mavericks’ most recent game Saturday against Boston.

Doncic could use more playmakers around him to give the offense more variance.

It has been a rocky transition for the Mavericks with Jason Kidd as head coach. On the season, Doncic’s statistics are down from last year, as he is averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists, all below his career averages. His assist percentage (39.9%) is down significantly, while his turnover percentage (15.4%) is a career-high.

On Monday, the Mavericks could be without Maxi Kleber (back), while the Pelicans could be without Brandon Ingram (hip), Herb Jones (concussion) and are still without Zion Williamson (foot).

The Pelicans rank 28th in scoring defense (112.7), 26th in scoring offense (101.4) and 29th in net rating (-11.4). Half of their losses this season have come by at least 12 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.