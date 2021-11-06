How to Watch Pelicans at Warriors

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pelicans seem lifeless without Zion Williamson while the Warriors look like the best team in the Western Conference heading into their meeting Friday.
    Author:

    The Warriors (6–1) are in the upper echelons of the Western Conference after a strong start to the season. They will host the last-place Pelicans (1–8) on Friday.

    Golden State is one overtime possession against the Grizzlies away from an undefeated record, while New Orleans has struggled across the board so far this year.

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Bay Area

    Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Even without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, the Warriors are rolling. Their scoring offense and defense are both sixth-best in the league, and they have the third-best net rating.

    Stephen Curry is playing like an MVP, with 26.7 points, 6.9 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game. Draymond Green is contributing 8.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

    The Pelicans are missing their star in Zion Williamson, and the results have been disastrous so far. The team ranks 25th in scoring offense (103.2) and scoring defense (111.2) and 27th in net rating (minus-8.1).

    On Friday, New Orleans will be without Williamson (foot) and rookie Herb Jones (concussion), while Brandon Ingram (hip) and Daulton Hommes (leg) are listed as day-to-day.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

