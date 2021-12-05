How to Watch Pelicans at Rockets

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rockets, suddenly on a run, take on the Pelicans in a surprisingly intriguing NBA matchup Sunday.
    Author:

    Early in the season, the Rockets (6–16) went 29 days without a win, but they are now the hottest team in the NBA, winning five straight games. On Sunday, they will take on the Pelicans (7-18) as they look to extend their streak.

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rockets are absolutely dominating the NBA with the longest winning streak in the league.

    During the Rockets' streak, they have racked up wins against the Bulls, the Hornets, the Thunder (twice) and the Magic. The win against the Hornets came in overtime and on the second night of a back-to-back.

    This winning streak has overlapped with rookie Jalen Green missing four straight games and only playing 10 minutes against the Bulls.

    Eric Gordon has played well during this streak, starting all the games and putting up 15.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on 49-46-66 splits in 32 minutes a night. The veteran is helping make the Rockets more competitive and might be boosting his trade value.

    Another huge bright spot has been Christian Wood, up to 18.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 51-47-80 splits.

    On the other side, the Pelicans are playing their best basketball of the season right now too, going 4–2 in their last six games.

    Two of the hottest teams in the NBA collide in this Western Conference matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17258944
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Rockets

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fordham at St. John's

    3 minutes ago
    Oregon Ducks Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon

    3 minutes ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning vs. Flyers

    1 hour ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Raptors

    1 hour ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Hawks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17251952
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas State at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy