How to Watch Pelicans at Rockets

The Rockets, suddenly on a run, take on the Pelicans in a surprisingly intriguing NBA matchup Sunday.

Early in the season, the Rockets (6–16) went 29 days without a win, but they are now the hottest team in the NBA, winning five straight games. On Sunday, they will take on the Pelicans (7-18) as they look to extend their streak.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockets are absolutely dominating the NBA with the longest winning streak in the league.

During the Rockets' streak, they have racked up wins against the Bulls, the Hornets, the Thunder (twice) and the Magic. The win against the Hornets came in overtime and on the second night of a back-to-back.

This winning streak has overlapped with rookie Jalen Green missing four straight games and only playing 10 minutes against the Bulls.

Eric Gordon has played well during this streak, starting all the games and putting up 15.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on 49-46-66 splits in 32 minutes a night. The veteran is helping make the Rockets more competitive and might be boosting his trade value.

Another huge bright spot has been Christian Wood, up to 18.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 51-47-80 splits.

On the other side, the Pelicans are playing their best basketball of the season right now too, going 4–2 in their last six games.

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA collide in this Western Conference matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.