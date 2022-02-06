How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

The New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets face off for the second time this season on Sunday.

The Pelicans (20-32) have won two games in a row and finish up their four-game road trip against the Rockets (15-37) before a six-game homestand leading into the All-Star break. Houston won the first game of the season between these two teams back in early December, with New Orleans playing at a .500 (13-13) clip since then.

New Orleans is coming off a huge win over the Nuggets (113-105) with a strong fourth quarter, especially from rookie Herbert Jones.

In the game, Jones went off for 18 points in the fourth quarter, shooting perfect from the field. He went 6-for-6 in the victory.

The New Orleans jumbo lineup of Jonas Valanciunas (18 points and seven rebounds), Jaxson Hayes (22 points and 11 rebounds), Brandon Ingram (23 points and 12 assists) and Jones were the right mix to get the win.

In the one game between these teams this season, Houston won every quarter to to win 118-108.

Eric Gordon and Christian Wood each had 23 points, with four others in double-figures to get the win while both teams were short-handed.

