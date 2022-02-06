How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets face off for the second time this season on Sunday.

The Pelicans (20-32) have won two games in a row and finish up their four-game road trip against the Rockets (15-37) before a six-game homestand leading into the All-Star break. Houston won the first game of the season between these two teams back in early December, with New Orleans playing at a .500 (13-13) clip since then.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Orleans is coming off a huge win over the Nuggets (113-105) with a strong fourth quarter, especially from rookie Herbert Jones.

In the game, Jones went off for 18 points in the fourth quarter, shooting perfect from the field. He went 6-for-6 in the victory.

The New Orleans jumbo lineup of Jonas Valanciunas (18 points and seven rebounds), Jaxson Hayes (22 points and 11 rebounds), Brandon Ingram (23 points and 12 assists) and Jones were the right mix to get the win.

In the one game between these teams this season, Houston won every quarter to to win 118-108.

Eric Gordon and Christian Wood each had 23 points, with four others in double-figures to get the win while both teams were short-handed.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is fouled as he brings the ball up court by New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

1 minute ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

1 minute ago
USATSI_17627500
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing

1 minute ago
imago0048351706h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlas vs. Santos Laguna

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17576261
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
USATSI_15557845
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Mavericks

1 hour ago
USATSI_17591207
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Cavaliers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17619852
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Magic

1 hour ago
duke women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Duke in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy