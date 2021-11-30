How to Watch Pelicans at Clippers

Both teams got rocked by Western Conference contenders in their most recent outings and are looking to rebound tonight.

The Pelicans (5–17) built a roster around Zion Williamson, but his injury has them reeling, with one of the worst records in the NBA through 22 games. On Monday, they face the Clippers (11–9), who are playing quality basketball even with Kawhi Leonard out due to injury.

How to New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pelicans were destroyed by the Jazz just one night after stealing a one-point win against Utah in a back-to-back.

This season, the Pelicans had high hopes centered around emerging star Williamson (27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 61% shooting last season) along with fringe All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas. Williamson has yet to play a game this season, and despite the other two putting up great individual numbers, the team cannot win.

Only three teams in the NBA (Rockets, Magic and Pistons) have less wins than the Pelicans and only one has as many losses, the Magic.

Tonight the Pelicans are mostly at full strength, with just Williamson (foot) out, while the Clippers are without Leonard (knee) and Nicolas Batum (health and safety protocol).

This season the Clippers have been scrappy. They have the third-ranked defense (102.7) in the league, rarely put their opponents on the free-throw line (16.9 attempts, least in the NBA) and force teams into low percentage shots (49.3% effective field goal percentage, fourth in the NBA).

They also have Paul George, who is reminding people that he is one of the best wings in the game. In his 11th season, George is averaging his second-most points per game (25.9), second-most rebounds (7.5) and his highest assists total (5.2).

Regional restrictions may apply.