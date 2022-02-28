How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to get a win on Sunday against a struggling Los Angeles Lakers squad.

Since January 7, the Lakers have gone 6-13 and look like a team that is not even close to winning an NBA Championship. Los Angeles (27-32) takes on the Pelicans (24-36), who are getting into a rhythm with CJ McCollum adding another punch to the offense as they aim for the play-in tournament. This is the first game of the season between these two teams with two more to be played in the final days of the season.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Orleans is coming off a huge 117-102 win over the Suns thanks to the combination of McCollum and Brandon Ingram, who combined to score 60 points.

The move to trade for McCollum was a sign that New Orleans is all in on making the playoffs or the play-in tournament this year. It was a savvy move to get a player like McCollum who is used to playing with an offensive star.

Since joining New Orleans, McCollum is averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The team is only 2-6 since McCollum was acquired, but it has played a tough schedule with losses to the Heat, Spurs, Grizzlies and Mavericks and wins over the Raptors and Suns.

Through 59 games, the Lakers are still trying to figure out how to find success with the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Injuries, playing style and a roster lacking the right mix of talent has derailed a team that had a goal of winning a second championship in three seasons.

A loss to New Orleans would put the Lakers three games behind the Clippers for the No. 8 seed and inch New Orleans to only 1.5 games behind Los Angeles.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
