How to Watch Pelicans at Heat

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat face the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans on Wednesday night looking for their 10th win of the season.
    Author:

    Since their blistering start on defense where they gave up 98.3 points to opponents through eight games, the Heat (9-5) have cooled off some but are still no fun to play against. That is bad news for the Pelicans (2-13), who have the No. 26 offense in the league and struggle to score. 

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The shorthanded Heat held on despite a huge comeback attempt by the Jazz for a signature season win last week:

    It has been a trying season for the Pelicans who have scored under 100 points in six games and less than 110 points in five more games.

    It goes to show how much this roster was built around Zion Williamson.

    Brandon Ingram (25 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 45-44-81 splits) and Jonas Valančiūnas (19.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks plus steals on 51-59-88 splits) are both having career seasons. Slotting a healthy, in-shape Williamson there would make this team so much more formidable.

    The Heat might be without Bam Adebayo (knee), Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon because all are listed as day-to-day. Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are both out.

    Head coach Erik Spoelstra has this team ready to play every game regardless of injuries. Even shorthanded, the Heat roll out Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Tyler Herro who play hard and will not make things easy for the Pelicans.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17172767
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Heat

    1 minute ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Hawks

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives around Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Nets

    1 minute ago
    cole anthony magic
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Knicks

    31 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Hornets

    31 minutes ago
    pacers myles turner
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Pistons

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Harvard Crimson forward Robert Baker (35) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Harvard at Albany (N.Y.) in Men's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Ball State

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy