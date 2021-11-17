How to Watch Pelicans at Heat

The Heat face the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans on Wednesday night looking for their 10th win of the season.

Since their blistering start on defense where they gave up 98.3 points to opponents through eight games, the Heat (9-5) have cooled off some but are still no fun to play against. That is bad news for the Pelicans (2-13), who have the No. 26 offense in the league and struggle to score.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

The shorthanded Heat held on despite a huge comeback attempt by the Jazz for a signature season win last week:

It has been a trying season for the Pelicans who have scored under 100 points in six games and less than 110 points in five more games.

It goes to show how much this roster was built around Zion Williamson.

Brandon Ingram (25 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 45-44-81 splits) and Jonas Valančiūnas (19.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks plus steals on 51-59-88 splits) are both having career seasons. Slotting a healthy, in-shape Williamson there would make this team so much more formidable.

The Heat might be without Bam Adebayo (knee), Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon because all are listed as day-to-day. Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are both out.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra has this team ready to play every game regardless of injuries. Even shorthanded, the Heat roll out Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Tyler Herro who play hard and will not make things easy for the Pelicans.

