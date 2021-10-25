How to Watch Pelicans at Timberwolves

They took the long road and several unorthodox routes along the way, but the Timberwolves look like a serious team and will take on the Pelicans tonight.

For every talented young team in history, there is a moment where they just get it. That very well might be the Timberwolves (2-0) this year. After two No. 1 picks in the last seven NBA drafts and two more top-six picks (plus D’Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins), this looks like a professional basketball team. Tonight, they face the Pelicans (0-3), who might have the crown for the most dysfunctional franchise in the NBA today.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves:

Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

In their first game this season against the Pelicans, the Timberwolves held strong behind Karl Anthony-Towns strong overall play:

Now, context is everything and the Timberwolves have beaten two teams that might jockey for the No. 1 pick this summer, but you can only play who is on the schedule. Early season starts like this could build rhythm, momentum, confidence and most importantly, winning habits.

The Timberwolves are No. 7 in points allowed per game (97.5) and No. 2 in defensive rating this season (93.1) early on. The offensive talent is there, but they are playing with effort on both ends now.

They are No. 1 in both blocks and steals per game as a team and top four in both opponents field goal percentage (fourth, 40.1%) and opponent three-point percentage (third, 27.4%).

On offense, it is all Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and Russell, as they are combining for 68.5 points, 10.0 assists and 17.5 rebounds per game.

Then there are the lowly Pelicans, who are 28th in net rating (minus-14.1), bottom third in nearly every offensive category and league average on defense. They are lifeless without Zion Williamson as he rehabs and films commercials.

