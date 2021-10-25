How to Watch Pelicans at Timberwolves

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    They took the long road and several unorthodox routes along the way, but the Timberwolves look like a serious team and will take on the Pelicans tonight.
    Author:

    For every talented young team in history, there is a moment where they just get it. That very well might be the Timberwolves (2-0) this year. After two No. 1 picks in the last seven NBA drafts and two more top-six picks (plus D’Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins), this looks like a professional basketball team. Tonight, they face the Pelicans (0-3), who might have the crown for the most dysfunctional franchise in the NBA today.

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves:

    Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their first game this season against the Pelicans, the Timberwolves held strong behind Karl Anthony-Towns strong overall play:

    Now, context is everything and the Timberwolves have beaten two teams that might jockey for the No. 1 pick this summer, but you can only play who is on the schedule. Early season starts like this could build rhythm, momentum, confidence and most importantly, winning habits.

    The Timberwolves are No. 7 in points allowed per game (97.5) and No. 2 in defensive rating this season (93.1) early on. The offensive talent is there, but they are playing with effort on both ends now.

    They are No. 1 in both blocks and steals per game as a team and top four in both opponents field goal percentage (fourth, 40.1%) and opponent three-point percentage (third, 27.4%).

    On offense, it is all Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and Russell, as they are combining for 68.5 points, 10.0 assists and 17.5 rebounds per game.

    Then there are the lowly Pelicans, who are 28th in net rating (minus-14.1), bottom third in nearly every offensive category and league average on defense. They are lifeless without Zion Williamson as he rehabs and films commercials.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17017086
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Timberwolves

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_16930297
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Seahawks

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_17005472
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Nets

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17000244
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Heat

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16954140
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Hawks

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17017042
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) lies down after bing taken out of the game in the during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Meyer-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy