How to Watch Pelicans at Thunder

    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pelicans are set to take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
    The 2021-22 NBA season will continue with a busy schedule on Wednesday night. An under-the-radar game fans should keep an eye on will feature the Pelicans taking on the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live stream the New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Pelicans have gone just 8-21 to open up the season. They have yet to see Zion Williamson play, as he has struggled with injury issues, and his return timetable is completely unknown. New Orleans is coming off of a 112-97 loss against the Spurs and would love to get back in the win column.

    On the other side of the court, the Thunder have started the season with an 8-18 record so far. They are fresh off of a 103-84 loss to the Mavericks in their last outing. Picking up a win tonight would be a nice morale boost for Oklahoma City.

    Both of these teams are still in the middle of a rebuild right now. They have talent, but that talent is not ready to compete. However, this should be a good game, and fans should tune in to see who picks up the win.

