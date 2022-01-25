How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers are both coming off wins heading into Tuesday's game.

The 76ers (27-19) started off their season with a 20-point win over the Pelicans, setting the tone for the season for both teams, as Philadelphia is inching towards first place in the Eastern Conference and New Orleans is closer to high lottery odds than the playoffs again.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia rebounded after a tough loss to the Clippers behind a huge night from Joel Embiid (38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists). 

In the season opener, Philadelphia got 20+ points from four different players led by Embiid (22 points, six rebounds and five assists) and Furkan Korkmaz (22 points, five assists and 4-for-4 from three).

Tyrese Maxey (20 points, seven rebounds and five assists) and Tobias Harris (20 points and 12 rebounds) also chipped in for a balanced offensive attack that was missing Seth Curry (15.8 points, four assists and 41.7% shooting from three).

New Orleans got nothing from its bench, with five players getting 15+ minutes and combining for 17 points.

Historically, Embiid is more human against New Orleans than other teams, averaging 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in eight career games. He does that in 28.6 minutes per game, going 6-2 in those games.

New Orleans on the other side has won five of its last seven games, but have not played against a big man as dominant as Embiid this season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
