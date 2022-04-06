How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

The New Orleans Pelicans can clinch a play-in tournament slot with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

The journey could come full circle today for the Pelicans (34-44) after a 3-16 start to the season. They can right the ship and clinch a play-in tournament slot with a win over the Kings (29-50).

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus

New Orleans is controlling what it can with a 114-111 win over the Lakers behind 61 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists combined from CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

Ingram has carried the team all season, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in 54 games. Jonas Valanciunas is anchoring the team in 72 games, averaging 17.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The addition of McCollum has been massive, as the team has gone 11-11 since trading for him. He is averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds with the Pelicans.

Those three are developing a rhythm and playing very well together on the offensive end, making them dangerous every night and in close games.

