How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans can clinch a play-in tournament slot with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

The journey could come full circle today for the Pelicans (34-44) after a 3-16 start to the season. They can right the ship and clinch a play-in tournament slot with a win over the Kings (29-50).

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus

Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Orleans is controlling what it can with a 114-111 win over the Lakers behind 61 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists combined from CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

Ingram has carried the team all season, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in 54 games. Jonas Valanciunas is anchoring the team in 72 games, averaging 17.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The addition of McCollum has been massive, as the team has gone 11-11 since trading for him. He is averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds with the Pelicans.

Those three are developing a rhythm and playing very well together on the offensive end, making them dangerous every night and in close games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California Plus
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is fouled as he brings the ball up court by New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Cruz Azul
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) celebrates with forward Griffin Yow (22) after scoring a goal in the first half against the Charlotte FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Fútbol Costarricense Primera División

How to Watch Alajuelense vs. Sporting FC

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy