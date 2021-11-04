How to Watch Pelicans at Kings

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sacramento Kings will look to protect their home court on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
    While they don’t have the best record, the Sacramento Kings have actually been solid this season. On Wednesday night, they’ll have the chance to improve their record at home against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans. 

    With Zion Williamson still out with an injury, the Pelicans have been near the bottom of the NBA standings all season.

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings Today:

    Game Date: November 3, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sacramento has been better than expected to this point in the season with quite a few contributors stepping up. Harrison Barnes has been exponentially better this season than he’s been the past few seasons with the Kings.

    De’Aaron Fox has been as great as expected this season, while Buddy Hield continues to fill it up from deep and Richuan Holmes accumulates double-doubles. If Sacramento is able to get more out of its other role players, it could be a team that could potentially sneak into the playoffs this season.

    New Orleans has had yet another disappointing season thus far, sitting near the bottom of the NBA standings. While the team's best player is out with an injury, the rest of the roster hasn’t looked very competitive to this point.

    Taking care of the ball has been an issue for the Pelicans at times this season, including a game earlier in the season with 30 turnovers. Jonas Valanciunas has been spectacular for New Orleans thus far, absolutely dominating the boards and being among the team’s best scorers.

    Both teams will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, making this an even more interesting matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball between Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
