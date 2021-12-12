How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

The Spurs show every game that they are capable of beating anyone, but have just had poor luck all season. They play the Pelicans on Sunday.

The San Antonio Spurs (9-16) feel primed to have a winning streak that gets them back to .500 before the All-Star Break and re-enter themselves into the play-in tournament conversation. They have eight losses by 10 points or less and five more losses between by less than 15 points this season. They are not getting crushed, they just cannot win with the game in the balance consistently. With the New Orleans Pelicans (8-20) in town, they are in a prime position to build some momentum.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

The Spurs got the first win in back-to-back games against the Nuggets behind balanced scoring and a strong bench attack.

After that horrendous 1-12 start, the Pelicans have played close to even basketball, going 7-8 with six wins over talented teams. They have an improving team even without Zion Williamson and are starting to realize their potential.

During this stretch, they are up to 106.1 points per game and down to 107.5 points allowed to opponents. They are shooting better and sharing the ball. They are still at the bottom of the Western Conference, but are showing some fight. They will be without Williamson still and Kria Lewis Jr.

On the other side, the Spurs are still without Zach Collins (ankle) and have Keldon Johnson Jr. (ankle) listed as Day-to-Day.

The Spurs have seven players averaging between 10.6 points and 18.4 PPG. They don’t have that star player, but have a ton of really fun pieces.

