How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

The Pelicans and Jazz will face off on Friday night in what could be a very intriguing matchup.

Friday night is full of NBA games that could shake up standings, and the matchup between the Pelicans and the Jazz is one worth keeping an eye on. Utah should win this game, but New Orleans is capable of pulling off an upset.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26th, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 10

So far this season, the Pelicans have gone just 4-16. They have yet to see Zion Williamson play due to injury issues, and there is some concern about him moving forward. In its last game, New Orleans did pull off an upset over the Wizards by a final score of 127-102.

On the other side of the court, the Jazz have opened up the year with a 12-6 record. They are fresh off of a 110-104 win over the Thunder. Utah will look to rise in the standings with another win tonight.

As previously mentioned, the Jazz are favored to win this game. They are the better team, but they can't afford to take the Pelicans lightly. Make sure to tune in to watch this game.

