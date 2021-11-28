How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pelicans are coming off one of their best wins of the season, but Saturday they again face one of the best teams in the conference in the Jazz.
    The Pelicans (5–16) beat the Jazz (12–7) on Friday night, but on Saturday they must turn around and face the Jazz again on the road in Utah. Could the Pelicans continue to roll against one of the best teams in the Western Conference?

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

    Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With a balanced team attack and efficient scoring, the Pelicans had their best win of the season against the Jazz.

    The Pelicans have been starting to show some life after their 1–12 start. In their past eight games they are 4–4, including winning their last two games against the Wizards and Jazz, two teams with sound defenses.

    A few things stand out in their last two wins. Brandon Ingram led the way (23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists), the bench chipped in (44.0 points per game) and they have been more efficient as a team.

    Last season, the Jazz were 15–4 through 19 games and the best team in the league. This season they have struggled with consistency, but are still the second best offense (112.3 PPG) and the fifth best defense (103.4) with the second best overall net rating (+9.1).

    New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

