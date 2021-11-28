How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

The Pelicans are coming off one of their best wins of the season, but Saturday they again face one of the best teams in the conference in the Jazz.

The Pelicans (5–16) beat the Jazz (12–7) on Friday night, but on Saturday they must turn around and face the Jazz again on the road in Utah. Could the Pelicans continue to roll against one of the best teams in the Western Conference?

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

With a balanced team attack and efficient scoring, the Pelicans had their best win of the season against the Jazz.

The Pelicans have been starting to show some life after their 1–12 start. In their past eight games they are 4–4, including winning their last two games against the Wizards and Jazz, two teams with sound defenses.

A few things stand out in their last two wins. Brandon Ingram led the way (23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists), the bench chipped in (44.0 points per game) and they have been more efficient as a team.

Last season, the Jazz were 15–4 through 19 games and the best team in the league. This season they have struggled with consistency, but are still the second best offense (112.3 PPG) and the fifth best defense (103.4) with the second best overall net rating (+9.1).

