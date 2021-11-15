How to Watch Pelicans at Wizards

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wizards sit atop the Eastern Conference with the Pelicans one game off the bottom spot in the Western Conference.
    Author:

    The Washington Wizards (9-3) come in as the best team overall in the Eastern Conference, despite playing some games without their All-Star, Bradley Beal. They are challenged today by potentially the worst team in not just the Western Conference, but the entire NBA in the New Orleans Pelicans (2-12). It has been tough for the Pelicans sans Zion Williamson, but the problems with the team go deeper than one player.

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wizards have become a well-balanced team behind their strong defense and depth this season:

    This season the Wizards have reaped the rewards of trading a former MVP and All-Star for three role players. That is exactly what they needed with the roster they had around Bradley Beal. Adding in more quality around their All-Star has allowed the team to thrive.

    They are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and boast the No. 4 overall Net Rating (+4.9) on the season with a balanced offense and defensive attack.

    All of that is happening despite Beal averaging a four-year low in points, having a career-low year from the field and three and missing some games.

    The Wizards are just a good overall team.

    Tonight they will be without Beal (personal), Davis Bertans (ankle), Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura (not with team).

    For the Pelicans, they are without Williamson (foot) and should be healthy otherwise.

    So far this season the Pelicans are No. 26 in offense (102.1 points per game) and No. 27 in defense (111.7 opponents points per game) and have not found an identity on either end of the floor. They have a very talented roster and seemingly solved the coaching problem swapping Stan Van Gundy and his older style for fresh-voiced Willie Green, but the team looks lost.

    Despite having fringe All-Stars Brandon Ingram (24.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists) and Jonas Valanciunas (19.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists) putting up quality numbers, the team is not winning games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tampa Bay Lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Lightning

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Wizards

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and forward Jerami Grant (9) watch a rebound alongside Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Pistons

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Cavaliers

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Knicks

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at UMass

    4 minutes ago
    Bryant Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bryant at Clemson

    4 minutes ago
    LSU Tigers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Liberty at LSU

    4 minutes ago
    Arizona State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida vs. Arizona State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy