How to Watch Pelicans at Wizards

The Wizards sit atop the Eastern Conference with the Pelicans one game off the bottom spot in the Western Conference.

The Washington Wizards (9-3) come in as the best team overall in the Eastern Conference, despite playing some games without their All-Star, Bradley Beal. They are challenged today by potentially the worst team in not just the Western Conference, but the entire NBA in the New Orleans Pelicans (2-12). It has been tough for the Pelicans sans Zion Williamson, but the problems with the team go deeper than one player.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards have become a well-balanced team behind their strong defense and depth this season:

This season the Wizards have reaped the rewards of trading a former MVP and All-Star for three role players. That is exactly what they needed with the roster they had around Bradley Beal. Adding in more quality around their All-Star has allowed the team to thrive.

They are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and boast the No. 4 overall Net Rating (+4.9) on the season with a balanced offense and defensive attack.

All of that is happening despite Beal averaging a four-year low in points, having a career-low year from the field and three and missing some games.

The Wizards are just a good overall team.

Tonight they will be without Beal (personal), Davis Bertans (ankle), Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura (not with team).

For the Pelicans, they are without Williamson (foot) and should be healthy otherwise.

So far this season the Pelicans are No. 26 in offense (102.1 points per game) and No. 27 in defense (111.7 opponents points per game) and have not found an identity on either end of the floor. They have a very talented roster and seemingly solved the coaching problem swapping Stan Van Gundy and his older style for fresh-voiced Willie Green, but the team looks lost.

Despite having fringe All-Stars Brandon Ingram (24.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists) and Jonas Valanciunas (19.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists) putting up quality numbers, the team is not winning games.

