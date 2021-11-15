New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (9-3) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (2-12) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Wizards

    Wizards vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wizards

    -4.5

    207.5 points

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pelicans

    • The 108.7 points per game the Wizards average are the same as the Pelicans allow.
    • When Washington totals more than 111.7 points, it is 5-0.
    • New Orleans has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
    • The Pelicans score an average of 102.1 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 103.8 the Wizards allow.
    • New Orleans has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.
    • Washington's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.1 points.
    • The Wizards are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 14th.
    • The Wizards average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 3.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 27th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.
    • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, averaging 5.7 assists in each contest.
    • Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas collects 19.6 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.4 per game. He also averages 15.7 points per game and adds 2.9 rebounds per game.
    • Graham averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Mavericks

    7 minutes ago
    Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Grizzlies

    7 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at 49ers

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Navy at Louisville

    7 minutes ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maine at Colorado

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605961
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Timberwolves

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Thunder

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy