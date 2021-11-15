New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (9-3) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (2-12) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -4.5 207.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pelicans

The 108.7 points per game the Wizards average are the same as the Pelicans allow.

When Washington totals more than 111.7 points, it is 5-0.

New Orleans has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Pelicans score an average of 102.1 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 103.8 the Wizards allow.

New Orleans has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.

Washington's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.1 points.

The Wizards are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 14th.

The Wizards average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 3.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 27th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, averaging 5.7 assists in each contest.

Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch