How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (11-6) go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Wizards
- The Wizards average only 3.9 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Pelicans allow (109.7).
- Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
- New Orleans has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Pelicans' 100.6 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 103.7 the Wizards allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.7 points, New Orleans is 2-4.
- Washington's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.6 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
- Washington is 8-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- This season, New Orleans has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points per game along with 6.1 assists.
- Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.4 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham records more assists than any other New Orleans player with 5.1 per game. He also averages 15.3 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Graham is the top shooter from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Pelicans
W 105-100
Home
11/17/2021
Hornets
L 97-87
Away
11/18/2021
Heat
L 112-97
Away
11/20/2021
Heat
W 103-100
Home
11/22/2021
Hornets
L 109-103
Home
11/24/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/26/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/27/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/29/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Wizards
L 105-100
Away
11/17/2021
Heat
L 113-98
Away
11/19/2021
Clippers
W 94-81
Home
11/20/2021
Pacers
L 111-94
Away
11/22/2021
Timberwolves
L 110-96
Home
11/24/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/26/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/27/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/29/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/3/2021
Mavericks
-
Away