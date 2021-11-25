Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (11-6) go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Wizards

    • The Wizards average only 3.9 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Pelicans allow (109.7).
    • Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
    • New Orleans has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Pelicans' 100.6 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 103.7 the Wizards allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 103.7 points, New Orleans is 2-4.
    • Washington's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.6 points.
    • This season, the Wizards have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
    • Washington is 8-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
    • This season, New Orleans has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points per game along with 6.1 assists.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.4 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham records more assists than any other New Orleans player with 5.1 per game. He also averages 15.3 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.
    • Graham is the top shooter from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    W 105-100

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    L 97-87

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    L 112-97

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    W 103-100

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    L 109-103

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Wizards

    L 105-100

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Heat

    L 113-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clippers

    W 94-81

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-94

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 110-96

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

