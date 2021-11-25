Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (11-6) go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Wizards

The Wizards average only 3.9 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Pelicans allow (109.7).

Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

New Orleans has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Pelicans' 100.6 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 103.7 the Wizards allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.7 points, New Orleans is 2-4.

Washington's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.6 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

Washington is 8-2 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

This season, New Orleans has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points per game along with 6.1 assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.4 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

The Washington steals leader is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham records more assists than any other New Orleans player with 5.1 per game. He also averages 15.3 points and pulls down 2.7 rebounds per game.

Graham is the top shooter from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Pelicans W 105-100 Home 11/17/2021 Hornets L 97-87 Away 11/18/2021 Heat L 112-97 Away 11/20/2021 Heat W 103-100 Home 11/22/2021 Hornets L 109-103 Home 11/24/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/26/2021 Thunder - Away 11/27/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/29/2021 Spurs - Away 12/1/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/3/2021 Cavaliers - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule