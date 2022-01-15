How to Watch Knicks at Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knicks and Hawks will square off in what should be a very intriguing Saturday night matchup.

The 2021-22 NBA season will give fans a chance to watch some great basketball on Saturday evening. One matchup to keep a very close eye on will be the Knicks traveling to Atlanta to take on the Hawks. These two teams just came together on a trade that sent talented wing Cam Reddish to New York.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Knicks have gone 21-21 and are trying to claw their way back up in the Eastern Conference standings. At the beginning of the year, they were expected to be a very serious contender. Last time out, New York ended up defeating the Mavericks by a final score of 108-85.

On the other side of the court, the Hawks have gotten off to a rough start this season as well. Atlanta is just 17-24 ahead of this game. They came up short in their last game against the Heat, losing by a final score of 124-118.

In tonight's game, these two teams will battle for a big win. Both teams need the win, and Reddish might even play against his former team tonight. Make sure to tune in to see which team picks up the big-time victory.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
