How to Watch Knicks at Hawks

How to Watch New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The 2021-22 NBA season will give fans a chance to watch some great basketball on Saturday evening. One matchup to keep a very close eye on will be the Knicks traveling to Atlanta to take on the Hawks. These two teams just came together on a trade that sent talented wing Cam Reddish to New York.
How to Watch the New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks Today:
Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV Channel: MSG
Prior to tonight's game, the Knicks have gone 21-21 and are trying to claw their way back up in the Eastern Conference standings. At the beginning of the year, they were expected to be a very serious contender. Last time out, New York ended up defeating the Mavericks by a final score of 108-85.
On the other side of the court, the Hawks have gotten off to a rough start this season as well. Atlanta is just 17-24 ahead of this game. They came up short in their last game against the Heat, losing by a final score of 124-118.
In tonight's game, these two teams will battle for a big win. Both teams need the win, and Reddish might even play against his former team tonight. Make sure to tune in to see which team picks up the big-time victory.
