How to Watch Knicks at Celtics

How to Watch New York Knicks at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knicks and Celtics are set to square off in a huge Saturday night NBA matchup after their last game ended in a crazy buzzer-beating win for New York.

On Saturday night, NBA fans will have the chance to see the Knicks hit the road to take on the Celtics in Boston. The last time these teams met, RJ Barrett knocked down a crazy buzzer beater to take home the huge comeback win. This should be a very competitive matchup between two teams that both need wins.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the New York Knicks at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Knicks hold a 19-20 record and are trying to claw their way back into serious postseason contention. New York has had a rough start to the year, but another big win over a division rival would be a nice step in the right direction. After beating the Celtics by a final score of 108-105 last time out, the Knicks will look to make it two straight tonight.

On the other side of the court, the Celtics are just 18-21 ahead of tonight's game. They were expected to be a serious contender in the Eastern Conference prior to the start of the season. Boston needs to rebound from its brutal collapse against the Knicks last time out and pick up a huge win tonight.

This is going to be a very energetic and electric game with a crazy atmosphere in Boston. If you enjoy watching playoff-style basketball, this will be a game for you. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the much-needed win.

