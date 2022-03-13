How to Watch Knicks at Nets

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets are rolling with Kevin Durant and look to stay undefeated against the Knicks when the rivals meet on Sunday.

The Nets (34-33) put on a warning for the rest of the Eastern Conference, that with Kevin Durant and the new roster after the James Harden trade, this team can beat any team on any day. Despite the issues with Kyrie Irving’s availability, four good basketball players around Durant makes Brooklyn a Finals contender. They take on the Knicks (28-39) today, who have spent every month of the season slowly collapsing.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KAMC - Lubbock)

Watch New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brooklyn is coming off a 29-point drubbing of the 76ers behind 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals plus blocks from Durant:

In that game against Philadelphia, Brooklyn was a very motivated team and showed the NBA how good it can be with Irving and Durant in the lineup.

On the other side, New York has been slowly collapsing while simultaneously seeing the rise of a potential star in R.J. Barrett.

Barrett is averaging a career-high 19.2 points per game, 5.3 free-throw attempts per game and 5.9 rebounds per game as he slowly has become the best player on the team.

New York went 5-1 in October, then 12-18 in November and December, 8-17 in January in February before starting off March well at 3-3. It has been a slow collapse for a team that made the playoffs last season.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KAMC - Lubbock)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
