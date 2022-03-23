How to Watch Knicks at Hornets

The Knicks will hit the road to take on the Hornets in Charlotte in an intriguing Wednesday night matchup.

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season almost over, teams are making their final efforts to get into the playoffs or improve their seeding. There are a few very important games on the Wednesday schedule around the league. One of those matchups will feature the Knicks traveling to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Ahead of tonight's game, the Knicks hold a 30-42 record and are close to being eliminated from playoff contention. They are still six games behind the Hawks for the last spot in the play-in tournament. New York is coming off of a brutal 117-111 loss against the Hawks last night.

On the other side of the court, the Hornets are very much fighting for seeding themselves. Charlotte is currently the No. 9 seed in the East, but is only a game behind the No. 8 seed and a game above the No. 10 seed. The Hornets are fresh off of a clutch 106-103 win over the Pelicans.

Both of these teams are going to be playing with desperation in this one. The Knicks are looking to keep their season alive, while the Hornets want to improve their seeding. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

