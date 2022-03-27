How to Watch Knicks at Pistons

The Knicks go for the three-game season sweep of the Pistons on Sunday.

Despite coming off a win, the Knicks (32-42) have been free-falling down the standings to last place in the Atlantic Division, much like the Pistons (20-54), who are in last place in the Central Division. The difference is that New York had playoff expectations while Detroit was focused on breaking in their potential future star, rookie Cade Cunningham.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Watch New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit played one of its most complete games of the season with eight players in double-figures in a win over the Hawks (122-101):

These teams have not played since Dec. 29, with New York going 15-24 since that game and seeing its offense and defense plateau, averaging 107.2 points and giving up 107.9 points to opponents per game.

For Detroit, 15 of its 20 wins this season have come since that loss and has come more together as a team.

Cunningham is up to 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game on 41-32-84 splits. He has 10 double doubles and two triple doubles on the season while learning how to run the offense and be the leader from the perimeter.

Detroit is 3-4 when Cunningham goes for 10-plus assists for a 42.8% winning percentage. It is 17-50, a 25.3% winning percentage when he has fewer than 10 assists.

While it has a long way to go, Detroit has a lot of promise going forward with Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and veteran Jerami Grant.

Losing every game down the stretch does not matter as much for Detroit as it has virtually locked in a bottom-four record along with the Rockets (19-55), Magic (20-54) and Thunder (21-52), who are all at least 3.5 games ahead of the Pacers (25-49) in the lottery standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.