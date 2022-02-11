How to Watch Knicks at Warriors

The Warriors are nearly unbeatable at home this season, winning a league-high 25 games on their own court this season. They’ll host the struggling Knicks at the Chase Center tonight, hoping to keep their success going.

For the Knicks, this will be a tough contest but one they’ll have to try to steal from Golden State as they look to get their season back on track.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live Stream: You can stream New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Golden State will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup following a game against the Jazz. The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, currently owning the second-best record in the league.

With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson sharing a backcourt once again, the Warriors are an elite three-point shooting team. Additionally, the Warriors have the NBA’s best defense which has been key in their success.

The Knicks are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture with a record of 24-31. They’ve lost four consecutive games and eight of their last 10.

For the remainder of the season, something needs to change in New York. If it doesn’t, the Knicks' season will be cut short, missing the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

After two seasons away from the playoffs due to injuries, the Warriors are officially back. One of the best teams in the NBA, they’ve got a real shot at winning it all this season.

