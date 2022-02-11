How to Watch Knicks at Warriors

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Knicks are set to travel to Golden State to take on the Warriors.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Thursday with a few great games for fans to watch. With the trade deadline happening today, teams will be making moves and players will be switching teams, but the games must go on. One intriguing game to watch will feature the Knicks hitting the road to take on the Warriors.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Ahead of the game tonight, the Knicks are just 24-31 and are in a rough position right now. Coming into the season, they were expected to be a serious Eastern Conference contender, but that simply has not been the case yet. New York is coming off of 132-115 loss against the Nuggets.

On the other side of the court, the Warriors are 41-14 and are an NBA Finals favorite. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have succeeded in putting Golden State back on the map this season. Last time out, the Warriors ended up losing to the Jazz by a final score of 111-85.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Warriors are the better team, the Knicks desperately need to pick up a statement win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

