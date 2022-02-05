How to Watch Knicks at Lakers

On Saturday night in NBA action, the Knicks will travel to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Lakers.

There will be plenty of good games for fans to watch in NBA action on Saturday night. One of the top games of the evening will feature the Knicks traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. Both of these teams need to start winning games and this could be a big momentum changer for either one of them.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC (WDHN- Dothan)

Prior to tonight's game, the Knicks are 24-28 and have failed to live up to the hype of being a serious contender in the East. In fact, they are a team to watch very closely with the NBA trade deadline coming up for possible moves. New York is coming off of a tough 120-108 loss against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last time out.

On the other side of the court, the Lakers have struggled all season long. They are another team to watch for potential trades in the coming week. Los Angeles is fresh off of a 111-110 loss against the Clippers that forced them to drop to 25-28 on the year.

This should be a very entertaining game, even though both teams have struggled. Both teams will be looking to get back on track with a much-needed win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

