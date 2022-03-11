How to Watch Knicks at Grizzlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knicks are set to travel to Memphis for a matchup against the Grizzlies on Friday night in NBA action.

Looking ahead to the Friday slate of games on the NBA schedule, fans will have plenty of great matchups to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Knicks traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. Both teams are looking to pick up big wins, although the Knicks are more in desperation mode than Memphis.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream the New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Knicks are fighting for their postseason lives with a 28-38 record. If the season ended today, they would miss the play-in tournament as they are 3.5 games back of the Hawks for the last spot right now. New York is coming off of a big 107-77 blowout victory over the Mavericks.

On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies are looking like a potential dark-horse contender in the Western Conference. Ja Morant and Co. are 45-22 entering tonight's game, which places them No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. Last time out, the Grizzlies ended up beating the Pelicans by a final score of 132-111.

This should be a fun game to watch tonight. Both teams are looking to pick up a big win and will bring everything they have to the court. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Rockets

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
USATSI_17856131
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
USATSI_17863172
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pelicans

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17709985
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch C-USA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech in Women's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy