How to Watch Knicks at Grizzlies

The Knicks are set to travel to Memphis for a matchup against the Grizzlies on Friday night in NBA action.

Looking ahead to the Friday slate of games on the NBA schedule, fans will have plenty of great matchups to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Knicks traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. Both teams are looking to pick up big wins, although the Knicks are more in desperation mode than Memphis.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream the New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Knicks are fighting for their postseason lives with a 28-38 record. If the season ended today, they would miss the play-in tournament as they are 3.5 games back of the Hawks for the last spot right now. New York is coming off of a big 107-77 blowout victory over the Mavericks.

On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies are looking like a potential dark-horse contender in the Western Conference. Ja Morant and Co. are 45-22 entering tonight's game, which places them No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. Last time out, the Grizzlies ended up beating the Pelicans by a final score of 132-111.

This should be a fun game to watch tonight. Both teams are looking to pick up a big win and will bring everything they have to the court. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.