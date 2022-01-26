How to Watch Knicks at Heat

This is the first game of the season between long-time rivals, the Knicks and Heat, who meet Wednesday night.

Since Dec. 8, 2021, the Heat have gone 16-6 to rocket up the standings in the Southeast Division and the Eastern Conference overall into first place. Miami is playing great all-around basketball, which is something the Knicks (23-25) have not found since the first 10 days of the season after their 5-1 start, going 18-24 since.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Jimmy Butler put up 20 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals along with great defense leading to the Miami win against the Lakers.

Miami is getting healthier with Bam Adebayo back now, putting up 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals plus blocks per game in four games.

On the other side, New York is at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, having lost four of five games. The Knicks' offense has gone anemic, dropping to 98.2 points per game and giving up 101.6 points to opponents.

New York is last in the NBA in pace (95.1), and the offense continues sliding down to No. 27 (103.9 points per game) in the NBA.

