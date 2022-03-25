How to Watch Knicks at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Knicks trying to keep their season alive, they will travel to Miami for a tough Friday night showdown.

With the NBA Playoffs right around the corner, teams are making their last-ditch efforts to improve their seeding or simply get into postseason play. One team that is hanging on to their playoff hopes by a thread is the Knicks. Tonight, the Knicks will try to stay alive as they head to Miami to take on the Heat.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the New York Knicks at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Knicks are 31-42 and are still on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. They currently trail the Hawks by five games for the final spot in the play-in tournament, and things are looking very bad. Last time out, the Knicks ended up defeating the Hornets by a final score of 121-106.

On the other side of this matchup, the Heat are 47-26 and are one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, Jimmy Butler got into an altercation with head coach Erik Spoelstra and veteran forward Udonis Haslem in Miami's last game. In that game, the Heat lost to the Warriors by a final score of 118-104.

This should be an interesting game to watch. The Knicks are fighting for their season while the Heat are dealing with potential internal issues. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

New York Knicks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17955399
