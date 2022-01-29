How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

In a Friday night Eastern Conference showdown, the Bucks will host the Knicks in Milwaukee.

In a battle between two Eastern Conference teams, the Bucks will host the Knicks on Friday night. The reigning champion Bucks are currently in the playoff picture in the East, while the Knicks still have some work to do.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream: You can stream New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bucks are just .500 in their last 10 games, which has them sitting at fifth in the Eastern Conference. At 30-20 on the season, they’ve been inconsistent but have shown flashes of greatness once again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level yet again and is the heart and soul of this team. If Milwaukee is going to run it back and win another championship, there’s still work to be done.

New York has been somewhat disappointing this season, despite making key moves in the offseason. On the outside looking in of the playoffs, the Knicks are 23-26 and 11th in the Eastern Conference.

With the recent acquisition of Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks are hoping to turn things around. There’s still plenty of time to get into the postseason mix, especially with the play-in tournament.

The Knicks have much more talent than their record would suggest. If any team can turn things around the second half of the season, it’s them.

