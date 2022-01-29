Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a Friday night Eastern Conference showdown, the Bucks will host the Knicks in Milwaukee.

In a battle between two Eastern Conference teams, the Bucks will host the Knicks on Friday night. The reigning champion Bucks are currently in the playoff picture in the East, while the Knicks still have some work to do.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream: You can stream New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bucks are just .500 in their last 10 games, which has them sitting at fifth in the Eastern Conference. At 30-20 on the season, they’ve been inconsistent but have shown flashes of greatness once again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level yet again and is the heart and soul of this team. If Milwaukee is going to run it back and win another championship, there’s still work to be done.

New York has been somewhat disappointing this season, despite making key moves in the offseason. On the outside looking in of the playoffs, the Knicks are 23-26 and 11th in the Eastern Conference.

With the recent acquisition of Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks are hoping to turn things around. There’s still plenty of time to get into the postseason mix, especially with the play-in tournament.

The Knicks have much more talent than their record would suggest. If any team can turn things around the second half of the season, it’s them.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17345570
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
MMA Mat
XFC 46

How to Watch XFC 46

1 minute ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

1 minute ago
imago0041316558h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

6 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy