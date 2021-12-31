How to Watch Knicks at Thunder

The surging Knicks roll into Oklahoma City without their leading scorer as Thunder aim for their fourth straight home win.

Winners of five of their last seven games, the Knicks face the Thunder in the final game of 2021 with an already depleted roster that got a bit thinner on Thursday. Leading scorer forward Julius Randle, who is averaging 19.3 points and 10.0 rebounds a game for the Knicks, has been ruled out of tonight’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Thunder have also been decimated by health and safety protocols as NBA Rookie of the Month for November Josh Giddey, veteran Derrick Favors, as well as head coach Mark Daigneault, remain out for this game.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

You can stream the New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The scoring responsibilities for the Knicks now fall onto the shoulders of guards RJ Barrett and Kemba Walker, who have combined for 28.6 points per game this season. Guard Alec Burks dropped a season-high 34 points in Wednesday night’s 94-85 win at Detroit, hitting on 5-of-8 three-point attempts and going a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. The 34 points scored by Burks is the most since Walker posted 44 points in a loss against Washington last Thursday and marked the fifth straight game where New York had a different leading scorer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC in scoring at 22.7 points per game and has posted over 23 points in each of his last five games, including back-to-back 30-point performances against New Orleans and Sacramento.

OKC has won three straight at home. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 25.3 points per game during this stretch, including a 27-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in the upset 108-94 win against Denver and a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in a 104-103 win over the Clippers.

This game is the first matchup of the year between the two squads. Last year, the teams split their two games, each winning on each other’s home court.

Regional restrictions may apply.