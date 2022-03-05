How to Watch Knicks at Suns

The Knicks and Suns will face off in Phoenix on Friday night in what should be an entertaining matchup.

With the 2021-22 NBA season trending towards the playoffs, teams are looking to finish the season off strong down the stretch. On Friday night, there will be plenty of good games for fans to watch. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Knicks traveling to Phoenix to take on the Suns.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG2

Live stream the New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Knicks are just 25-37 and are fading fast from playoff contention. New York was supposed to be a serious contender coming into the season, but that simply has not been the case. The Knicks are coming off of a 123-108 loss to the 76ers, marking their sixth straight loss.

On the other side of the court, the Suns are 50-12 and are the favorite for many to win the NBA championship this season. Phoenix has been dominant all season long and has shown no signs of slowing down. Last time out, the Suns ended up beating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 120-90.

This should be a good game, although the Suns are favored to win. New York will be playing with some level of desperation as it looks to right the ship. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.