Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knicks and Suns will face off in Phoenix on Friday night in what should be an entertaining matchup.

With the 2021-22 NBA season trending towards the playoffs, teams are looking to finish the season off strong down the stretch. On Friday night, there will be plenty of good games for fans to watch. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Knicks traveling to Phoenix to take on the Suns.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG2

Live stream the New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Knicks are just 25-37 and are fading fast from playoff contention. New York was supposed to be a serious contender coming into the season, but that simply has not been the case. The Knicks are coming off of a 123-108 loss to the 76ers, marking their sixth straight loss.

On the other side of the court, the Suns are 50-12 and are the favorite for many to win the NBA championship this season. Phoenix has been dominant all season long and has shown no signs of slowing down. Last time out, the Suns ended up beating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 120-90.

This should be a good game, although the Suns are favored to win. New York will be playing with some level of desperation as it looks to right the ship. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: MSG2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17806965
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Ducks

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_17812946
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Suns

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_10769117
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Memphis Hustle at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1006614339h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. León

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
USATSI_12136665
College Hockey

How to Watch Denver vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
USATSI_17812691
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Nuggets

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Michigan Ohio State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan vs Nebraska in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
USATSI_16182916
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Diego State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Dallas Baptist Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. San Diego in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy