How to Watch Knicks at Trail Blazers

On Saturday in NBA action, the Knicks will travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue on Saturday with quite a few good games on the schedule. One will feature the Knicks hitting the road to take on the Trail Blazers in Portland. This is an important game for New York, as they have to start stringing some wins together in order to get into the postseason.

How to Watch the New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of this evening's game, the Knicks hold a 25-31 record and are feeling a sense of urgency. Things simply have not gone smoothly for New York, but it has an opportunity to face a new-look team that is no longer powered by stars. Last time out, the Knicks ended up knocking off the Warriors by a final score of 116-114.

On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers are fresh off of a trade deadline that saw them move CJ McCollum, Robert Covington and Norman Powell. Couple that with the fact that Damian Lillard is out due to injury, and they are on life support right now. Portland is coming off of a 107-105 improbable win over the Lakers that moved them to 22-34.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Knicks should win this matchup, the Trail Blazers just shocked the Lakers. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.