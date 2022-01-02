How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Raptors have won their first two games this season against their division rival Knicks and look to win the series Sunday.
    Author:

    The Knicks (17–19) hit the road Sunday to play the Raptors (15–17), a team they have yet to beat this season in a game that could drop them to last place in the Atlantic Division. A loss would also put the Knicks out of playoff position.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Watch New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Raptors ended 2021 on a high note after coming back in the fourth quarter to knock off the Clippers at home in a 116–108 victory.

    Last season, the Knicks finished 10 games over .500 and with the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They beat the Raptors in two out of three games and locked them down defensively, only giving up 99.6 points per game.

    This season, the Raptors are 2–0 against the Knicks, scoring 101.5 points per game.

    The Knicks' issues stem from an inconsistent offense and less successful defense.

    In the Raptors' two games against the Knicks so far, Gary Trent Jr. has provided consistency, averaging 25 points per game on 9-of-18 shooting from three-point range.

    The Knicks have been healthy for both games against Toronto, but their offense has stalled against the athletic Raptors. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2021

    New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) has a shot blocked by a group of Toronto Raptors players in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Capitals

    50 minutes ago
    Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia at Florida in Women's College Basketball

    50 minutes ago
    stanford womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

    50 minutes ago
    maryland women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at Indiana in Women's College Basketball

    50 minutes ago
    Marseille
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch US Chauvigny vs. Olympique de Marseille

    55 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy