How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

The Raptors have won their first two games this season against their division rival Knicks and look to win the series Sunday.

The Knicks (17–19) hit the road Sunday to play the Raptors (15–17), a team they have yet to beat this season in a game that could drop them to last place in the Atlantic Division. A loss would also put the Knicks out of playoff position.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The Raptors ended 2021 on a high note after coming back in the fourth quarter to knock off the Clippers at home in a 116–108 victory.

Last season, the Knicks finished 10 games over .500 and with the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They beat the Raptors in two out of three games and locked them down defensively, only giving up 99.6 points per game.

This season, the Raptors are 2–0 against the Knicks, scoring 101.5 points per game.

The Knicks' issues stem from an inconsistent offense and less successful defense.

In the Raptors' two games against the Knicks so far, Gary Trent Jr. has provided consistency, averaging 25 points per game on 9-of-18 shooting from three-point range.

The Knicks have been healthy for both games against Toronto, but their offense has stalled against the athletic Raptors.

