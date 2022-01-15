How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Atlanta Hawks (17-24) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (21-21) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at State Farm Arena. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2 214 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks

The Hawks average 6.0 more points per game (110.5) than the Knicks give up (104.5).

Atlanta is 15-13 when scoring more than 104.5 points.

New York is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.

The Knicks put up an average of 104.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 111.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.

New York is 7-2 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Atlanta is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.

The Knicks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 16th.

The Hawks average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (10.7).

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 13.1 boards per game while also scoring 11.8 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch