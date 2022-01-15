Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (17-24) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (21-21) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at State Farm Arena. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Hawks

Hawks vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-2

214 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks

  • The Hawks average 6.0 more points per game (110.5) than the Knicks give up (104.5).
  • Atlanta is 15-13 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
  • New York is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Knicks put up an average of 104.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 111.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • New York is 7-2 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Atlanta is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
  • The Knicks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 16th.
  • The Hawks average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (10.7).
  • The Knicks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 14th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 13.1 boards per game while also scoring 11.8 points a contest.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

2 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank: Smith Jr. vs. Johnson

2 minutes ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez

15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy