How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (17-24) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (21-21) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at State Farm Arena. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-2
214 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks
- The Hawks average 6.0 more points per game (110.5) than the Knicks give up (104.5).
- Atlanta is 15-13 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
- New York is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Knicks put up an average of 104.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 111.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- New York is 7-2 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
- Atlanta is 10-5 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Knicks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 16th.
- The Hawks average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Knicks grab per game (10.7).
- The Knicks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 14th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.6 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 13.1 boards per game while also scoring 11.8 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 2.7 made threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)