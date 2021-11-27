Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (11-9) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (10-9) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -7 215.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks

The 111.4 points per game the Hawks average are just 4.4 more points than the Knicks allow (107.0).

When Atlanta puts up more than 107.0 points, it is 10-4.

New York has an 8-5 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Knicks score an average of 106.7 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 108.2 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 108.2 points, New York is 5-1.

Atlanta has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.7 points.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 13th.

The Hawks average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Knicks grab.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 25.6 points and dishes out 9.2 assists per game.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.3 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch