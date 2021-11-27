Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (11-9) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (10-9) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Hawks

    Hawks vs Knicks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hawks

    -7

    215.5 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Knicks

    • The 111.4 points per game the Hawks average are just 4.4 more points than the Knicks allow (107.0).
    • When Atlanta puts up more than 107.0 points, it is 10-4.
    • New York has an 8-5 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
    • The Knicks score an average of 106.7 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 108.2 the Hawks give up.
    • When it scores more than 108.2 points, New York is 5-1.
    • Atlanta has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.7 points.
    • The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 13th.
    • The Hawks average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Knicks grab.
    • The Knicks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 25.6 points and dishes out 9.2 assists per game.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.3 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
    • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.8 per game), rebounds (10.1 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
    • Evan Fournier knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nevada vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs with the football during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy