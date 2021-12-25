New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (15-16) will visit the New York Knicks (14-18) after winning six straight road games. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hawks

The 106.2 points per game the Knicks score are the same as the Hawks give up.

New York is 7-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Atlanta has an 11-5 record when allowing fewer than 106.2 points.

The Hawks' 110.6 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 107.4 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.4 points, Atlanta is 13-7.

New York's record is 12-6 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

New York is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Atlanta has compiled a 14-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.8 points, 9.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young's points (27.3 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.

Clint Capela grabs 12.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.5 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young is the top shooter from distance for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Warriors L 105-96 Home 12/16/2021 Rockets W 116-103 Away 12/18/2021 Celtics L 114-107 Away 12/21/2021 Pistons W 105-91 Home 12/23/2021 Wizards L 124-117 Home 12/25/2021 Hawks - Home 12/28/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/29/2021 Pistons - Away 12/31/2021 Thunder - Away 1/2/2022 Raptors - Away 1/4/2022 Pacers - Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule