New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (15-16) will visit the New York Knicks (14-18) after winning six straight road games. The contest begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Hawks

    • The 106.2 points per game the Knicks score are the same as the Hawks give up.
    • New York is 7-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • Atlanta has an 11-5 record when allowing fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Hawks' 110.6 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 107.4 the Knicks allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 107.4 points, Atlanta is 13-7.
    • New York's record is 12-6 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.
    • This season, the Knicks have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
    • New York is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
    • Atlanta has compiled a 14-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.8 points, 9.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
    • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
    • Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young's points (27.3 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela grabs 12.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.5 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young is the top shooter from distance for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    L 105-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    W 116-103

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    L 114-107

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    W 105-91

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    L 124-117

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    L 132-126

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    W 111-99

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    L 133-115

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    L 104-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    W 98-96

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a shot and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Wes Iwundu (24) and forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

    1 minute ago
    Pasted Graphic
    entertainment

    How to Watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

    2 hours ago
    download
    entertainment

    How to Watch Disney's Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

    14 hours ago
    Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Sean Dykes (5) during their game against the ECU Pirates at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jrca5132
    College Football

    Hawaii vs. Memphis: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/24/2021

    15 hours ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Dedrick Parson (31) runs against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Memphis Tigers vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/24/2021

    15 hours ago
    Kenny-Rogers1
    entertainment

    How to Watch Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler

    15 hours ago
    MV5BMTYyMjQ1MjA2MV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwOTA0ODQwMw@@._V1_
    entertainment

    How to Watch Disney's Prep & Landing

    15 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy